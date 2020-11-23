One Table Huntsville's Thanksgiving dinner meal still served in a socially-distant style

Every year, the One Table Huntsville event provides a free Thanksgiving meal to people in need.

But like so many other events, coronavirus caused changes this year.

WAAY 31 learned that while the Village of Promise non-profit group couldn't have its traditional large sit-down meal, they still found ways to provide food and smiles.

"Normally, we're able to do this at Big Spring Park on one long table and come to strangers and eat as a family. This year, though, with COVID, we're having to do a drive-thru service," said Libby Parker.

Parker is the executive director for the Village of Promise. She said this year, they are still happy to serve those in need even if it is in a different way.

Every volunteer who passed out food wore personal protective gear. They were also screened for coronavirus, had their temperatures checked and kept hand sanitizer everywhere.

Parker told us to reach an even greater audience, they decided to host it this year as drive-thru events at both the Village of Promise and Big Spring Park.

Volunteers told us those who got a meal were smiling ear to ear, expressing gratitude.

"Thank you. Thank you so much for doing this," said Patricia Stewart.

Volunteers prepared more than 3,000 meals and they also said although they couldn't speak to everyone like they wanted, to be able to help even just a little bit warms their hearts.

"To remind us that we still do have something to be thankful for despite this being the kind of year that it has been," said Stewart.

Stewart told us she hopes everyone can step up and do what you can this year because so many people need something even as small as a meal this holiday season.

"Always in need of food, especially with the uptick in COVID and the food bank being closed. We've had a lot of families asking us for additional help with food," said Parker.

Parker told us she's thankful to the people who are helping keep up with the food crisis in Madison County, and says if you can help one person, it can possibly save a life.

Village of Promise said it took thousands of dollars in donations from their sponsors to make this event possible.