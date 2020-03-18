Clear

Old Navy closing Huntsville, Florence, Decatur, more stores to slow coronavirus spread

Closures start Thursday

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:54 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Old Navy announced Wednesday that it is temporarily closing all stores in order to help fight coronavirus.

In North Alabama, stores are located in Decatur, Florence and Huntsville.

Here’s what the company had to say:

To assist the efforts underway to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are closing all stores in North America starting Thursday March 19th. Our focus remains on supporting the health and livelihood of our employees, while caring for our customers and communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Returns
Due to continued concerns about the coronavirus, we have extended the return window to JULY 1, 2020 for all purchases made between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Delivery Options

Free Shipping is available on all purchases of $25 or more (Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City)

There is no Pick-Up In Store option during store closures. Any previous orders unclaimed will be returned and credit will go back to the credit card used.

