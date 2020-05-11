Officials in Madison, Morgan counties to hold Monday coronavirus briefings

On Monday, officials in Madison and Morgan counties are holding news conferences to update the public about the coronavirus pandemic.

At 10 a.m. in Morgan County, Commission Chairman Ray Long will update the public on the area’s response to coronavirus.

In Madison County, at noon, we expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

