Officials in Madison, Morgan counties to address coronavirus concerns in Monday news conferences

Officials in Madison and Morgan counties are holding news conferences on Monday about the coronavirus pandemic.

At 10 a.m., we will hear from officials in Morgan County. Speakers will include Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long and Alabama Department of Public Health Administrator for the Northern District Judy Smith.

At noon, officials will speak at Huntsville City Hall. We expect to hear from Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

You can watch both news conferences live on WAAYTV.com. Find more coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.