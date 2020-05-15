Officials at Marshall County Courthouse get ready for reopening

Despite having the most cases of any county in North Alabama, the Marshall County Courthouse is opening to the public on Monday with some changes.

"We should be open for business, providing the services the citizens need," said James Hutcheson, Marshall County Commission Chairman.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, the Marshall County Courthouse will open to the public, but you will notice some changes, like only having one entrance and exit.

"You'll come in one way, then you'll do your business, then circle back out," said Hutcheson.

Before you come into the courthouse, you're going to want to make sure that you have your face mask, and someone will take your temperature to make sure that you are healthy.

"Part of the way to keep this virus from spreading, is if you're sick, just stay home," said Phil Sims, the Marshall County sheriff.

There are big yellow signs everywhere, directing you where to go. There are also markers on the floor to show where to stand to keep six feet apart. A limited number of people will be able to come in, and others will have to wait outside.

"Just come in, conduct your business, and come on out so other people can come in and get their business done, and I'm sure we will have a pretty good turnout," said Sims.

The commission chairman said the restaurant on the lowest level of the building will also be open for business.

If you have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, you will not be able to go into the courthouse.