Oakwood University graduates glad to see the day they can walk across the stage

The Oakwood University class of 2021 has officially graduated as of Saturday.

Even amid a pandemic, the university held a ceremony, but with precautions in place.

Many of those who walked across the stage told us it was this moment they've been anxiously awaiting.

"I remember my first day at Oakwood and now here I am about to graduate and be gone. So enjoy it... It goes by really quickly," said Queen Mitchell, a graduate of Oakwood.

The graduating class of 2021 has gone through the biggest changes over the last year.

From halted classes, to wearing masks while in the classroom and the idea of commencement up in the air.

It's been a challenging journey for this group.

But Saturday, they finally got to show off their accomplishments.

"We're normally in-person, hands on and doing skills and clinical and all that but this year was kind of difficult because everything was online," said Queen Mitchell.

Queen Mitchell now has her bachelor's degree in nursing.

She and many others had to stay resilient as the pandemic brought on many changes at Oakwood University.

"It also helped me re-evaluate my study habits and how I'm approaching my education. It just helped me kind of grow better as a student," said Danica Harrell.

Graduate Danica Harrell admits all the changes this year took a toll on her mental health.

But it's moments like Saturday that have Harrell and Mitchell proud to walk across the stage at the Von Braun Center and receive their degree.

"I would say this last year has been one of the hardest years of my academic career if I'm being honest, but honestly I'm thankful that it's over with finally," said Mitchell.

Now Harrell wants incoming freshman to know even though education may be forever changed... to remember this:

"I don't think college in general will ever be the same ever again because of this so, I just want to say make the most of what you have," she said.

Usually, the graduates would receive their degrees after they walk across the stage but they will be mailed out instead.

During the commencement ceremony, seats were all spaced apart and plexiglass surrounded guest and family seating.

Attendees also had to have their temperature checked and masks were required.