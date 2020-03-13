Oakwood University moving to online classes due to coronavirus; students must leave by March 20

Oakwood University is telling students to start making preparations to leave campus and convert to online-only classes due to the coronavirus threat.

Students must leave campus by March 20, according to a letter sent by Oakwood President Dr. Leslie N. Pollard.

Starting March 23, all Spring 2020 in-person classes will be shifted to online classes.

Tap HERE to subscribe to WAAY 31's coronavirus newsletter

The date of graduation remains unchanged.

Oakwood University is prohibiting all international travel and non-essential domestic travel effective immediately for the remainder of the academic year.

More from the letter:

Special Event Cancellations: All Oakwood University sponsored special events for the month of April will be cancelled based on the advisory issued by the State of Alabama to postpone or cancel all gatherings and events of 500 individuals or more. For the University, this includes the cancellation of Alumni Homecoming Week and its related events, the UNCF Gala, retiree banquet and all other student events. In mid-April, all scheduled May events, including graduation, will be reviewed and timely updates will be provided.

Student Services : ining services and the Market will continue regular operating hours until Sunday, March 22, 2020. · The Treehouse Bistro will continue to be available to serve the campus community until further notice. · Residence halls will be closing March 20, 2020 and we will credit students a prorated portion (i.e. unused amount) of all residence hall fees and previously purchased meal plans. · International students and all other students who may require extended housing accommodations should confer with their residential deans for assistance.

Learn more HERE and read the full letter below