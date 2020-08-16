Oakwood University confirms one positive coronavirus case

Oakwood University stated on Sunday they have one positive case of coronavirus at the university.

In its statement, campus officials said contact tracing was conducted by OU Health Services and "all exposed individuals have been quarantined." The university did not say in its statement how many people were in quarantine.

The university also did not disclose if the positive case was a student or a staff member of OU.

Oakwood officials also said they will continue to follow the Center for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health Guidelines for guidelines on limiting the spread of coronavirus.

The school posted a 29-page reopening plan on its website.

The school initally reopened on August 1st.