University of Alabama in Huntsville nursing students get crash course during the pandemic

Nursing students are getting a crash course on caring for people in this pandemic. WAAY 31 spoke with a nursing student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville about caring for and vaccinating patients while still taking classes.

Ryan Jones is graduating in May. He said his passion for health care is fueled by taking care of coronavirus patients and then helping to stop the spread by giving the vaccine to people.

“I get to be part of the solution that is a global pandemic. Even though it’s a very small piece, it still is a piece of the solution," said Jones.

Jones said being a nursing student during the pandemic has shown him just how important nurses are.

“People need good nurses right now. They need them," he said. "Family members need good nurses that can communicate what’s happening well, like, empathetically."

He volunteers to give the coronavirus vaccine at the Morgan County Health Department. Jones said one of the first times he volunteered, a woman started crying to him after she got her first dose because she was so thankful.

“It’s such an emotional moment for her because she knows it’s getting better, but it’s also an emotional moment for me, because I get to do that for her," he said. "Because of the situation we’re in, and because of all the ugliness that’s been behind us and we’re seeing the light, that’s such a comforting thing.”

In less than a year, Jones has experienced his clinicals being put online, working in a hospital's coronavirus unit, and now, he gets to give people the vaccine.

“If you can handle being a nursing student during a pandemic, and if you can handle being a nurse during a pandemic, there’s not much you can’t handle, I would like to say," said Jones.

He said he's excited to graduate so he can work somewhere and relieve nurses of some of their workloads. Jones said this year has been an adjustment learning-wise, but he's gotten plenty of hands-on experience and can handle whatever is thrown his way.