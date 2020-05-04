Number of coronavirus cases jump more than 30 percent in Tennessee week after re-opening

Monday marks one week since some Tennessee businesses were allowed to reopen.

In that time the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped 36 percent!

WAAY 31 traveled to Lincoln County, TN, where residents had a mixed reaction about the state's re-opening and the spike.

"We come to get a good lunch, get a good steak and sit down for the first time in a long time," Michael Mann, who was heading into a Fayetteville restaurant, said.

Mann and his friend John Maddox have taken full advantage of restaurants' dine-in services since the state started re-opening

"Every restaurant we've eaten at as soon as we sit down they clean and as soon as we get up they clean," Mann said.

While Mann and Maddox said they weren't concerned with the spike in cases in Tennessee within the last week, others felt differently.

"I would say opening things back up it's gonna be a natural spike in anything that you do, it's gonna raise something," Vickie Dorring, who lives in Lincoln County, said.

Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman said the spike in cases has more to do with two state prisons and a meat processing plant in Tennessee being tested in the last week. He said he wishes more of his residents would wear masks when going out, but for right now isn't concerned with the spike in cases.

"We won't know whether our relaxed opening businesses really changed anything for probably two weeks, at that point if we see numbers jump on positive cases it will concern me," Newman said.