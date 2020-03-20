Clear
Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 81

There are now 81 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:08 AM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:54 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Friday morning.

It shows one case in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, one in Chambers, five in Elmore, 10 in Lee, 36 in Jefferson, one in Limestone, five in Madison, one in Mobile, three in Montgomery, 10 in Shelby, one in St. Clair, one in Talladega, four in Tuscaloosa and one in Walker.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Read more about coronavirus and sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter HERE

