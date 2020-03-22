Clear

Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 138

There are now 138 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 22, 2020 9:55 AM
Updated: Mar 22, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Sunday morning.

It shows two cases in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, one in Chambers, two in Cullman, six in Elmore, one in Jackson, 61 in Jefferson, one in Lamar, two in Lauderdale, one in Limestone, 14 in Lee, 12 in Madison, one in Marion, two in Mobile, three in Montgomery, 17 in Shelby, one in St. Clair, one in Talladega, seven in Tuscaloosa, one in Walker and one in Washington.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Read more about coronavirus and sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter

