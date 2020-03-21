Clear
BREAKING NEWS Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 131 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 2 people critically injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Full Story

Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 131

There are now 131 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 4:27 PM
Updated: Mar 21, 2020 4:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

There are now 131 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Saturday afternoon.

It shows two cases in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, one in Chambers, two in Cullman, six in Elmore, one in Jackson, 61 in Jefferson, one in Lamar, two in Lauderdale, one in Limestone, 12 in Lee, nine in Madison, one in Marion, two in Mobile, three in Montgomery, 16 in Shelby, one in St. Clair, one in Talladega, six in Tuscaloosa, one in Walker and one in Washington.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

Read more about coronavirus and sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events