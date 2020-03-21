Number of Alabama coronavirus cases increases to 131

There are now 131 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website Saturday afternoon.

It shows two cases in Baldwin County, one in Calhoun, one in Chambers, two in Cullman, six in Elmore, one in Jackson, 61 in Jefferson, one in Lamar, two in Lauderdale, one in Limestone, 12 in Lee, nine in Madison, one in Marion, two in Mobile, three in Montgomery, 16 in Shelby, one in St. Clair, one in Talladega, six in Tuscaloosa, one in Walker and one in Washington.

ADPH officials state that so far, no deaths related to coronavirus have been confirmed.

