Northwest-Shoals Community College to require masks inside Muscle Shoals, Phil Campbell campuses

Northwest-Shoals Community College will offer students online and in-person classes this fall with the continued use of face coverings being required indoors on the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses, the college announced Monday.

President Dr. Glenda Colagross said the college will follow the guidance of Center for Disease Control and Prevention of wearing face coverings indoors to start the fall semester.

“Our goal is to offer our students classes in a safe environment that is the most comfortable for them,” Colagross in a prepared statement.

“With our vaccination rates as a state being as low as they are and the Delta variant being so easily transmissible, we want to do our part to prevent outbreaks among our faculty, staff, and students. We are even exploring incentives to faculty, staff, and students who choose to be vaccinated.”

This applies to all faculty, staff, and students who are indoors and not isolated in an office setting.

Masks or facial coverings are not required outdoors.

Also in the news release:

Classrooms for the Phil Campbell and Shoals campuses will continue to be arranged to meet social distancing guidelines.

As part of the NW-SCC COVID-19 plan, face coverings have been purchased for employees and students, and sanitization and social distancing signage has been placed on both campuses.

Sanitation and cleaning protocols for each area of both campuses has also been established as part of the plan.

“We know how difficult of a time this been for everyone in our community,” stated Colagross. “We want to be as supportive as possible for our community, returning students, and new students. We want to encourage and work with everyone that wants to continue their education.”

Students planning to attend either campus or take online courses this fall can register in a virtual or in-person format. For more information on registering for fall semester, please visit https://www.nwscc.edu/2021-summerfall-registration.

Colagross continued, “We had hoped we would be operating without COVID-19 protocols this fall, but unfortunately, we do not feel like that is in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff, and all of our families. We will continue to carefully monitor the conditions in our area and adjust accordingly.”

For NW-SCC updates and student resources, please visit www.nwscc.edu/coronavirus-covid-19-information.

Fall semester classes begin Aug. 19.