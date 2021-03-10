North Alabamians share plans for coronavirus stimulus checks

Congress approved a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Wednesday. The White House said we can expect President Joe Biden to sign the plan by Friday.

People in North Alabama told WAAY 31 the $1,400 stimulus checks will be very beneficial to those that are having a tough time financially. Emmanuel Tapia said he believes it will help people get back on their feet again.

"We all need help. Nothing in life you can do by yourself," he said.

Tapia works in the restaurant industry. Like many Americans, the pandemic has put a strain on his family, financially.

“I’ve been there where you’re trying to figure out, do I feed myself? If you have children, how am I going to feed my children? How am I going to keep a roof over their heads? How am I going to keep nice clothes? And different things like that, there’s so many factors emotionally and physically that go against you," said Tapia. "So, even if it was less than $1,400, I promise you it’s going to help somebody regardless of anything.”

Both Regina Phillips and Callie Hornbuckle agree it'll be beneficial to people who need assistance.

“Especially for people that are trying to raise kids by themselves, mothers on their own or divorced, they’re just trying to make it through this. I would be for them getting the money," said Phillips.

But, Hornbuckle said it's a catch 22.

“I think it’s great for people that really need it, because I think a lot of people do need it, but I also think it’s not good on the side that it can be taken advantage of. So, we’re kind of in a lose, lose situation I guess with it," she said.

In addition to the stimulus check, people who've filed for unemployment will receive up to $300 each week.