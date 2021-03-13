North Alabamians reflect one year after first case of COVID-19 in the state

A year ago Saturday Alabama confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

"It was Friday, March 13th that we had our first case and I think it's worth considering how amazing it is that here even just shy of one year we've already vaccinated over 760,000 people here in our state," said Dr. Scott Harris.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is reflecting back to one year ago and how far we've come in the fight against this pandemic.

Which includes vaccination efforts.

Three vaccines are actively being put into the arms of Alabamians.

Waay-31 spoke with people in North Alabama about how they feel looking back and now., being apart of something bigger.

It's at John Hunt Park where thousands of people have been getting flu shots, nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing and now​​ vaccines to be immune from coronavirus.

We spoke with two people who say they're looking forward to what's to come next, but will never forget what it took to get here.

"When it hit us, it was unexpected we didn't have anything to fight it," said Sean Chapman.

Sean Chapman is a veteran in Alabama and he says he's thankful for where we are today.

Especially thinking back to when the coronavirus was first being talked about.

After patiently waiting, Chapman has received his first dose of the vaccine and he's not alone.

Sara Shelton, an employee at the Marshall County Health Department calls this past year, a journey.

"First of all, scared hopeless, what is this... and now to this sense of hope and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

Soon, more Alabamians will become eligible for the vaccine.

Starting March 22, the state moves fully into 1-C: which includes people 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and a variety of critical workers.

But by May, President Joe Biden is promising that everyone​​ who wants vaccine can get it and it has people like Shelton excited for what's to come next.

"We feel like something is getting done and that there's hope and there's an overall sense of peace kind of now," she said.

Chapman says he knows people have their concerns with the slow roll out of the vaccine.

However, it's important to remain patient and be thankful for what researchers and health care workers have been able to accomplish.

"After it's sad and done, give them a hug and day thank you," said Chapman

Dr. Harris believes the age of coronavirus will be a monacle in history and he said the state is doing their best to keep everyone safe.

He did address the president's announcement about opening up eligibility to all Americans by May.

He said it may be a challenge for the state, but they may actually beat that deadline depending on vaccine supply.

In fact, Alabama is set to receive 5,000 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine next week.