North Alabamians pleased after CDC says fully vaccinated people don't have to mask up outdoors

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines on masking for people who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, even for small social gatherings, according to the CDC. However, they are still recommended to mask up indoors and in large social gatherings.

"We're very excited about it. It seems like we're getting back more towards normal, and we're also a part of the entertainment community, so we're thinking we're going to be able to have events again and people are actually gonna be able to come," said Ron Bourdages.

Bourdages is already fully vaccinated. He feels comfortable not wearing a mask outdoors but is still masking up when inside, just like the CDC recommends.

"We're still being cautious. For example, if I go into a restaurant, we still tend to want to eat outside and if I have to go inside the restaurant, then we order to-go. I'll wear my mask inside just to be extra cautious," said Bourdages.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the new guidelines are good news and are consistent with guidance that has already been provided.

"I think this is important to show that we are making a lot of progress with our vaccines. Certainly, in Alabama, we need more people vaccinated, but maybe this will give information related to just another benefit of being fully vaccinated," said Dr. Landers.

One man at the John Hunt Park coronavirus vaccine clinic in Huntsville, Tony Miller, is on track to be fully vaccinated in a few weeks. He's ready to not wear his mask.

"I wear the mask when I need to, but I really don't enjoy wearing them. They fog up my glasses," said Miller.

Miller thinks the revised guidelines are because of a drop in coronavirus cases recently.

"There's a reason to revisit those guidelines and like I said, I'm looking forward to, you know, going back to church in person, going to sporting events, everything without masks. Looking forward to that day," said Miller.

There is no mask mandate for Madison County or the state of Alabama, but Dr. Landers says people should still wear a mask when around a lot of people.