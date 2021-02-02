North Alabamians cannot make a coronavirus vaccine appointment through the state's portal

Alabama released its COVID-19 vaccine appointment portal Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday, appointments to get the vaccine were unavailable in every North Alabama county.

“That’s really disheartening, I mean, if they set a date for when you’re allowed to get the vaccine, but then they’re not taking appointments, that’s extremely disheartening for everyone who’s waited this long to get one," said Kera Vest.

Vest was excited to roll up her sleeve when she found out she'd be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a substitute teacher. However, like many people in North Alabama, she has more questions than answers when it comes to making an appointment on the online portal.

“Kind of confused, like how are we supposed to get it? They’re not taking appointments, is it just first come, first serve then?" said Vest.

If you aren't having luck with the state's online portal, a spokesperson with ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, suggests looking at the vaccine clinic dashboard to see if you can make an appointment with one of the private providers. The county health departments in North Alabama are also taking walk-ins while supplies last.

"We do expect to open up the portal for more appointments, once we have more vaccines that we know will be coming. And we expect to be able to open up some appointments past the month of February, again, once we know if we have more vaccine available. We do not want people to make appointments if we don’t know whether or not we’re going to receive vaccine to be able to honor those appointments," said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers wants to remind you that the online portal is only to receive the vaccine from a county health department. Private providers handle their appointments separately.