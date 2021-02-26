North Alabamians anxious to get coronavirus vaccine after FDA endorses Johnson & Johnson treatment

The FDA voted to endorse the new Johnson and Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccine on Friday. This vaccine is different because it is administered with only one shot.

The J&J vaccine only needs to be kept in a medical refrigerator, so it means more places will be able to easily store it. The vaccine is similar to a flu shot.

The response WAAY 31 got was an overwhelming amount of people wanting to be vaccinated. In fact, one man said he is anxiously waiting for the day he becomes eligible for the shot.

"I am absolutely, positively looking forward to it," said Leonard Adams.

Adams said he regularly checks the state's vaccine eligibility so he can sign up right away.

Huntsville Hospital's Vice President of Operations, Tracy Doughty, said you should get any coronavirus vaccine you can. He urges against picking which location you get one from, based on what vaccine they have.

"If you get the chance to get it, get it. The scarcity of the vaccines is a huge issue now, not only across North Alabama, but the state and the U.S. for that matter," said Doughty.

Adams said he will gladly roll up his sleeves for any coronavirus vaccine, and believes more options available will help get things back to normal.

"I actually feel even more hopeful. It seems so tough to get the vaccine now, and with more options on the market, it seems you'll have a better chance of getting the vaccine sooner."

Research shows the J&J vaccine is 85% effective against preventing severe illness and is 100% effective against people being hospitalized from the virus. Doughty said he's excited for this to be a single-dose vaccine because it will allow for a smoother process.

“It would be a lot easier. There’s no return visit, so if you get your shot today, of course, you wait your time, your 15 or 20 minutes to make sure there’s no reactions and then you’re done, no coming back,” he said.

Some people said they don't want the vaccine because the virus is so new, but health officials say it is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus.