Madison County residents still in need of rental assistance as programs start to close

The need for rental assistance is still high in North Alabama, but funds have run out at the local level in Madison County, leading officials to close their portal for applications.

In total, the Madison County Commission has helped nearly 1,000 families with rental and utility payments. District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards said they used all of their available funding and had to close their portal, but that those they were able to help were thankful.

"This was just a little reprieve as we get back into our normal, daily schedule, and they were just very appreciative for this second chance or this opportunity to get on their feet," said Edwards.

Edwards told WAAY-31 that, to date, the commission has assisted 979 tenants and landlords and spent a little more than $5 million to do so.

They have since closed their portal to new applications, but Edwards said there's still options available.

"The assistance is still out there," she said. "I know Covid is still real and that some people might find themselves in hardship."

Madison County residents can still apply for the state's rental assistance program. The City of Huntsville's assistance portal is open until Friday, then it will also close due to lack of available funding.

The city has used nearly 90% of its original funding of $6 million but is looking to open a second, more detailed program for those in need.

"We'll prioritize pending evictions and those that make less than 50% of their immediate income," said Scott Erwin, manager of community development for the City of Huntsville. "So, we will try to make sure we're serving those with the greatest needs in our community."

Erwin leads the charge in getting additional funding for people who may not have a need for help just because of the pandemic, such as a low-income family.

He wants to present a total of nearly $5 million to help tenants.

"It is not intended to be a long-term solution," he said. "This is a temporary solution that will get someone off this immediate circumstance until they can go back to their previous employment or other sources of income."

Erwin told WAAY-TV they'll be presenting the grant at the next Huntsville City Council meeting. If approved, they can open up the portal as early as December.