North Alabama schools start hybrid learning programs to stop spread of coronavirus

Tuesday is the first day of classes for several school districts' hybrid learning programs after orientation for parents and students on Monday.

We're hearing how they're adjusting from school in the classroom to at home.

Parents told WAAY 31 the new daily schedule for their younger kids looks a little like this: they do school work for an hour here or there and take frequent breaks to play outside.

"Today officially started day one, so today has been a little different. More structured," said Huntsville City Schools parent, Stephanie Gibbs.

Stephanie Gibbs has two children in the Huntsville City school system.

Now she, along with other parents in North Alabama, are adjusting to their children learning strictly from home after the governor closed schools for the year over Coronavirus concerns.

"The teacher reaches out with an email, and she is open for any questions or support anyone needs," said Huntsville City Schools grandparent, JJ Jayne.

Grandparent, JJ Jayne, is juggling her full-time job and taking on the role of tutoring-at-home.

"Will definitely pose a little bit of a challenge if you've got a 40-hour-work-week but I think you just can't overthink it," said Jayne.

Another parent WAAY 31 talked to decided to stop working, so she can help her kids with online activities.

"I have one going into middle school, which is a pivotal year and another going into third grade which is a pivotal year and I want to make sure they're prepared for that," said Madison County Schools parent, Danielle Wingate.

Parents tell WAAY 31 the hybrid learning programs have been going well so far, there's one issue many dealing with.

"I think the biggest part is just keeping them on task," said Wingate.

"In the classroom, there's structure and there are rules and they have to sit and focus for certain time limits, whereas at home, we want to snack or we're hungry," said Gibbs.

Parents say right now they are just taking this new way of learning, day by day.

"As long as you can have fun with it and take a break whenever you need to, it's working out well for us," said Wingate.

"It is the last nine weeks and hopefully in august things go back to normal," said Jayne.

Parents say right now teachers are being lenient with deadlines, to allow parents to figure out their new schedules.