These North Alabama restaurants are open for to-go, curbside orders during coronavirus shutdown

Some North Alabama restaurants are offering discounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the statewide public health order, bars, breweries and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve drinks or food on the premises. Many businesses, however, are still offering takeout or delivery services.

WAAY 31 is working to compile a list of restaurants offering to-go, curbside and delivery as well as other special deals.

Want your local restaurant included? Email your information to newsroom@waaytv.com.

Colbert County

Momma Jean's Restaurant, 2325 AL-20, Tuscumbia, is open for to-go and curbside orders. Call 256-381-7001. Open 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Jackson County

Find information on many restaurants HERE

Lauderdale County

* La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 153 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for to-go orders. Menu

* Momma Jean's Restaurant, 3609 Cloverdale Road, Florence, is open for to-go and curbside orders. Call 256-766-6222. Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Madison County

Guests at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 2317 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville, can get 15% off their takeout orders. Menu

Morgan County

* O'Charley's Restaurant, 2148 Beltline Rd Decatur, is open for curbside take-out and offering free delivery when people order through https://ocharleys.com.

* Hartselle Huddle House, 1802 Main St E, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to-go orders, curbside deliveries, and deliveries thru the GrubSouth app. 256-502-8222 More info

* Such n Such Burgers & Tacos, 2614 6th Ave., Decatur, is open for take-out, drive-thru, call-in and online ordering. 256-686-3598. Menu

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter