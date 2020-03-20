North Alabama restaurants offer discounts during coronavirus pandemic

Some North Alabama restaurants are offering discounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the statewide public health order, bars, breweries and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve drinks or food on the premises. Many businesses, however, are still offering takeout or delivery services.

O'Charley's Restaurant in Decatur is offering free delivery when people order through https://ocharleys.com.

Guests at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar in Huntsville can get 15% off their takeout orders.

