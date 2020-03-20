Clear
North Alabama restaurants offer discounts during coronavirus pandemic

WAAY 31 is working to compile a list of restaurants offering special deals.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 2:16 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 2:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Some North Alabama restaurants are offering discounts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the statewide public health order, bars, breweries and restaurants are no longer allowed to serve drinks or food on the premises. Many businesses, however, are still offering takeout or delivery services.

If we missed a business, let us know by emailing newsroom@waaytv.com.

  • O'Charley's Restaurant in Decatur is offering free delivery when people order through https://ocharleys.com.
  • Guests at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar in Huntsville can get 15% off their takeout orders.

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

