North Alabama restaurants found violating state coronavirus health orders

The Alabama Department of Public Health has taken enforcement actions against several North Alabama restaurants for violating state health orders on coronavirus.

The eight restaurants listed below were closed, at least temporarily, in the last 90 days. You can see a list of restaurants in other cities, as well as all restaurants cited for any reason, HERE.

Sonic Drive In #1114

2120 Sparkman Drive

Huntsville, AL 35810

05/07/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

Sonic Drive In #4108

7871 Highway 72 West

Madison, AL 35758

05/07/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

Taylor's Restaurant

808 Ronnie McDowell Avenue

Russellville, AL 35653

05/05/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

Sonic Drive In #4108

7871 Highway 72 West

Madison, AL 35758

03/30/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

Boarhog's Barbeque

2064 Highway 72 East #C

Huntsville, AL 35811

03/27/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

Cardinal Drive-In

602 4th Street West

Red Bay, AL 35582

03/26/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

M & H Food Mart, Inc.

9224 Highway 243

Phil Campbell, AL 35581

03/23/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink

Tailgaters Inc.

2190 Winchester Drive, Suite B

Huntsville, AL 35811

03/20/2020

Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink