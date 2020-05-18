North Alabama restaurants found violating state coronavirus health orders

The Alabama Department of Public Health has taken enforcement actions against several North Alabama restaurants for violating state health orders on coronavirus.
The eight restaurants listed below were closed, at least temporarily, in the last 90 days. You can see a list of restaurants in other cities, as well as all restaurants cited for any reason, HERE.
Sonic Drive In #1114
2120 Sparkman Drive
Huntsville, AL 35810
05/07/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
Sonic Drive In #4108
7871 Highway 72 West
Madison, AL 35758
05/07/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
Taylor's Restaurant
808 Ronnie McDowell Avenue
Russellville, AL 35653
05/05/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
Sonic Drive In #4108
7871 Highway 72 West
Madison, AL 35758
03/30/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
Boarhog's Barbeque
2064 Highway 72 East #C
Huntsville, AL 35811
03/27/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
Cardinal Drive-In
602 4th Street West
Red Bay, AL 35582
03/26/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
M & H Food Mart, Inc.
9224 Highway 243
Phil Campbell, AL 35581
03/23/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
Tailgaters Inc.
2190 Winchester Drive, Suite B
Huntsville, AL 35811
03/20/2020
Purpose: Establishment continued to allow on-premises consumption of food or drink after State Health Officer issued an order that no Priority Category 3 food establishment permit on-premises consumption of food or drink
