North Alabama officials to address coronavirus concerns in Friday news conferences

Officials in multiple parts of North Alabama are holding news conferences on Friday about their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

At 10 a.m., we will hear from officials in Morgan County. Speakers will include Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett and City of Decatur Landfill Director Wanda Tyler.

At noon, officials will speak at Huntsville City Hall. We expect to hear from Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell and Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Lastly, Limestone County health and government officials are holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Representatives with Athens-Limestone Hospital and local schools are expected to speak.

