North Alabama hospitals resume elective surgeries under new Safer at Home order

Many hospitals in North Alabama are set to resume elective surgeries, following Gov. Kay Ivey's Safer at Home order.

This means some furloughed employees will be able to return to work on Monday.

At Huntsville Hospital, around 2,000 employees had their work hours reduced or were furloughed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some of those employees will head back to work now that elective surgeries are back on the table. We're still waiting to find out what that means for any furloughed workers at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville.

Elective surgeries were put on hold back in March so hospitals could focus their efforts on fighting coronavirus. Now, the Safer at Home order allows elective procedures to resume as long as they follow health guidelines.

Huntsville Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center and Marshall Medical Centers are set to begin scheduling elective surgeries on Monday or sometime this week.

We know some hospitals like Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Centers will screen patients for coronavirus symptoms prior to surgery.

At noon, we will hear from the CEO of Crestwood at the daily news conference to learn about furloughed workers returning and if they have scheduled any surgeries yet.