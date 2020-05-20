Clear

North Alabama hospitals: plenty of space for current, hospitalized coronavirus patients

The comments from local hospitals come after some in Montgomery ran out of ICU space.

Posted: May 20, 2020 10:34 PM
Updated: May 20, 2020 10:41 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

In Montgomery on Wednesday, the mayor outlined a stark reality for those who may need to go to the hospital due to the coronavirus.

"Right now, if you're from Montgomery and you need an ICU bed, you're in trouble. If you're from central Alabama and you need an ICU bed, you may not be able to get one because our health care system has been maxed out," said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Some of their patients had to be transported to the Birmingham area for treatment due to a lack of bed space in Montgomery.

But despite that challenge in the center of the state, in the northwest, hospital officials said they're not seeing the same kind of hardship.

"Are we there yet? No. But as you mentioned, there is a point of, if the infections continue to escalate, that that will become a concern," said Kyle Buchanan, the president of Helen Keller Hospital.

Buchanan said a couple of months ago, near the start of the outbreak in Alabama, the hospital worked to expand the number of beds that could house coronavirus patients from around 12 to about 40.

He said the number at the hospital at any given time has fluctuated. It's highest total at one time was 18 positive patients.

"We hit that number about four weeks ago and then saw a dramatic decrease in volume and as of about 10-12 days ago, we saw that begin to pick back up again to a point where we are hovering around 12 today and anticipate that to go up," said Buchanan.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the Shoals (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties) had a total of 626 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. On May 1, that total was only 161 cases. Buchanan said it's important to watch that trend closely.

"If we continue to see three- or four-fold increases, we will come to a point where we have to make some of those tough decisions and think about our resources and make sure we've got what we need to take care of our patients," said Buchanan.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said it's crucial for all hospitals to keep a close eye on the number of cases in their nearby counties.

"As we reopen, we continue to carefully monitor our numbers so that hospitals can maintain capacity and be able to treat the patients as they come into the hospital," said Dr. Landers.

While places like Marshall County and Franklin County have seen a notable increase in cases in recent weeks, experts said right now, it's too early to determine with certainty exactly how reopening has impacted the case total.

"We absolutely want to support our local businesses, we absolutely want to get back to work as much as possible, we just want to make sure we're safe in how we're doing it, such that we never get to the point where we have a situation in which our local hospitals are overrun with patients," said Buchanan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13052

Reported Deaths: 522
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1822106
Jefferson143383
Montgomery99427
Marshall6419
Lee46132
Tuscaloosa4318
Shelby41419
Franklin3995
Tallapoosa37959
Chambers33123
Butler31211
Madison2854
Baldwin2708
Elmore2267
Etowah22310
DeKalb2063
Coffee1841
Dallas1723
Walker1641
Sumter1645
Lowndes15510
Houston1493
Autauga1363
Calhoun1363
Morgan1321
Choctaw1293
Pike1210
Randolph1207
Marengo1186
Lauderdale1172
Russell1160
Colbert1102
Wilcox1086
Marion10810
Hale1062
Barbour961
St. Clair951
Clarke892
Pickens864
Greene864
Chilton831
Talladega822
Cullman710
Dale710
Limestone690
Jackson662
Bullock641
Washington625
Covington591
Macon582
Crenshaw522
Bibb521
Winston500
Henry481
Blount471
Escambia393
Lawrence350
Coosa331
Cherokee300
Clay272
Geneva260
Perry230
Monroe222
Conecuh220
Lamar150
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18412

Reported Deaths: 305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson417446
Shelby393687
Trousdale13844
Rutherford90619
Sumner76841
Bledsoe6071
Williamson49210
Tipton4072
Lake4030
Out of TN3864
Hamilton37713
Wilson3388
Knox3135
Robertson2980
Putnam2865
Bedford2574
Montgomery2162
Hardeman1830
Madison1622
McMinn12512
Loudon970
Fayette952
Cumberland941
Dickson930
Cheatham930
Macon933
Unassigned841
Bradley841
Blount763
Maury710
Washington700
Sevier682
Coffee630
Wayne630
Gibson591
Sullivan572
Hickman520
Monroe512
Lauderdale481
Greene462
Dyer450
Franklin431
Anderson371
Marion341
DeKalb320
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood291
Smith291
Weakley270
Marshall261
Jefferson260
Carroll251
Hamblen242
Meigs220
Lawrence210
White210
Henry200
Cocke200
Carter191
Obion191
Overton180
Lincoln170
Morgan170
Campbell171
Warren160
Johnson150
Rhea150
Polk140
Crockett141
Cannon130
Perry130
Jackson130
Chester120
Giles120
Henderson120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Scott110
Hardin101
Sequatchie90
Fentress90
Roane90
Claiborne80
Stewart80
Benton71
Houston70
Clay60
Grainger60
Decatur50
Union40
Van Buren40
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Pickett20
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events