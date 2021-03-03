North Alabama home to almost 2,000 coronavirus deaths as state’s toll passes 10,000

Alabama’s coronavirus death toll passes 10,000; North Alabama home to 1,831

More than 10,000 Alabama residents now have died from coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health revealed Wednesday.

The number of deaths in Alabama rose to 10,029 on Wednesday.

North Alabama deaths are 1,831 as of Wednesday. The county-by-county breakdown is:

Colbert: 120

DeKalb: 175

Franklin: 78

Jackson: 103

Lauderdale: 212

Lawrence: 83

Limestone: 136

Madison: 462

Marshall: 210

Morgan: 252

According to numbers released by the state: “Since the first COVID-19 death in Alabama was reported last March, the vast majority (78.9 percent) of deaths have occurred among those age 65 and older, followed by people in the 50-64 year-old age range (16.7 percent), followed by those ages 25 to 49 (4.2 percent).

“Females represented 46.4 percent of deaths; males, 53.4; and 0.2, unknown. By race, 59.4 percent of decedents were white, 27.8 percent were black, 8.7 percent were race unknown, 0.3 percent were Asian, and 3.8 percent were of other races.”