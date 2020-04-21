North Alabama high school, Alabama college 2020 graduation dates set

WAAY 31 is compiling a schedule of graduation ceremonies for North Alabama high schools and Alabama universities and colleges after they all have had to be postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.
We'll update this list each time we get new information. If you are part of a school system and have information to add, CLICK HERE to email us.
Albertville City Schools: July 31
Arab City Schools: Undecided
Athens City Schools: Not announced
Boaz City Schools: Undecided
Colbert County Schools: July 16,17 on high schools’ campuses
Decatur City Schools: Undecided. Expect announcement week of May 4
DeKalb County Schools: Undecided
Fayetteville City Schools: June 26
Florence City Schools: Undecided
Fort Payne City Schools: Undecided
Franklin County Schools: Undecided
Guntersville City Schools: June 19 at Guntersville High School football field
Hartselle City Schools: Undecided
Huntsville City Schools: June 25, 26 at Von Braun Center
Jackson County Schools: Undecided
Lauderdale County Schools: Undecided
Lawrence County Schools: Not announced
Limestone County Schools: Undecided
Lincoln County Schools: June 19 at Lincoln County High School
Madison City Schools: June 29 at Von Braun Center
Madison County Schools: July 15, 16 at Von Braun Center
Marshall County Schools: Undecided
Morgan County Schools: Undecided
Muscle Shoals City Schools: Not announced
Russellville City Schools: Not announced
Scottsboro City Schools: July 23 at Hambrick Hall
Sheffield City Schools: Not announced
Tuscumbia City Schools: Not announced
University of Alabama: July 31, Aug. 1
Auburn University: Aug. 8, 9
Alabama A&M: Undecided
Alabama State University: Not announced
Athens State University: Aug. 1
Calhoun Community College: Aug. 7
Jacksonville State University: July 31, Aug. 1
J.F. Drake State Community & Technical College: May 7, virtual
Northeast Alabama Community College: Not announced
Northwest-Shoals Community College: Fall 2020, date undetermined
Oakwood University: July 29, Aug. 1
Snead State Community College: Aug. 1
Troy University: July 24
University of Alabama at Birmingham: May 1, 2 virtual
University of Alabama in Huntsville: Undecided
University of North Alabama: July 31, Aug. 1
