North Alabama high school, Alabama college 2020 graduation dates set

Check to see if your school system is on the schedule

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 7:26 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

WAAY 31 is compiling a schedule of graduation ceremonies for North Alabama high schools and Alabama universities and colleges after they all have had to be postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

We'll update this list each time we get new information. If you are part of a school system and have information to add, CLICK HERE to email us.

Albertville City Schools: July 31

Arab City Schools: Undecided

Athens City Schools: Not announced

Boaz City Schools: Undecided

Colbert County Schools: July 16,17 on high schools’ campuses

Decatur City Schools: Undecided. Expect announcement week of May 4

DeKalb County Schools: Undecided

Fayetteville City Schools: June 26

Florence City Schools: Undecided

Fort Payne City Schools: Undecided

Franklin County Schools: Undecided

Guntersville City Schools: June 19 at Guntersville High School football field

Hartselle City Schools: Undecided

Huntsville City Schools: June 25, 26 at Von Braun Center

Jackson County Schools: Undecided

Lauderdale County Schools: Undecided

Lawrence County Schools: Not announced

Limestone County Schools: Undecided

Lincoln County Schools: June 19 at Lincoln County High School

Madison City Schools: June 29 at Von Braun Center

Madison County Schools: July 15, 16 at Von Braun Center

Marshall County Schools: Undecided

Morgan County Schools: Undecided

Muscle Shoals City Schools: Not announced

Russellville City Schools: Not announced

Scottsboro City Schools: July 23 at Hambrick Hall

Sheffield City Schools: Not announced

Tuscumbia City Schools: Not announced

University of Alabama: July 31, Aug. 1

Auburn University: Aug. 8, 9

Alabama A&M: Undecided

Alabama State University: Not announced

Athens State University: Aug. 1

Calhoun Community College: Aug. 7

Jacksonville State University: July 31, Aug. 1

J.F. Drake State Community & Technical College: May 7, virtual

Northeast Alabama Community College: Not announced

Northwest-Shoals Community College: Fall 2020, date undetermined

Oakwood University: July 29, Aug. 1

Snead State Community College: Aug. 1

Troy University: July 24

University of Alabama at Birmingham: May 1, 2 virtual

University of Alabama in Huntsville: Undecided

University of North Alabama: July 31, Aug. 1

