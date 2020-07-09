North Alabama healthcare provider works to lower barriers for care, offers free coronavirus testing

A non-profit healthcare provider in North Alabama is continuing free weekly drive-up coronavirus testing while also working to help everyone receive the care they need, coronavirus-related or otherwise.

Central North Alabama Health Services (CNAHSI) is working to help those who struggle to access healthcare and coronavirus testing during these difficult times.

"We deal with low-income communities, communities without health insurance and vulnerable communities," said Paola Rios, CNAHSI's Marketing and Outreach Coordinator.

She says that while the virus does not discriminate and affects everyone, it is important to note that in the State of Alabama, the Hispanic/Latina population is around 5%, yet, they account for almost 10% of coronavirus cases.

"With coronavirus, as I mentioned, it is disproportionately affecting Latinos and communities of color. So, we try to be there to support," Rios said.

CNAHSI offers drive-up coronavirus testing on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Rios says that tests are free and everyone is welcome to come. They should bring identification and health insurance, but they should not worry if they cannot provide this.

"We try to be very flexible with it being a photo ID, and in case they don't have identification, we ask that they call in advance to see how we can help them because we want everyone and anyone who needs the test to have access to the test," Rios said.

To receive coronavirus testing at one of CNAHSI’s five clinics in North Alabama, Rios says people must be patients and call ahead to make an appointment.

These clinics also offer a full range of healthcare services that Rios says can be much more affordable than many people realize.

"A lot of people don't know this, but we have a financial plan where if they qualify, we discount their medical services. In our clinics, it is our duty and we are committed to helping. We have patients who come and pay a very low fraction [of the price] that is accessible to them," Rios said.

To apply for this financial assistance, Rios says they need to verify your family income and see a form of identification. She emphasizes that if anyone is worried about having the proper documents, they should simply call CNAHSI with questions.

To find information on coronavirus drive-up testing dates and locations, click here.