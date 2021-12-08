North Alabama health leaders keeping an eye out for omicron

$liveEmbed

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Madison County is higher than the state's average of 4.4%.

Health leaders in Madison County said hospitalizations related to Covid-19 have also slightly increased following the Thanksgiving holiday. Right now, 80% of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the Huntsville Hospital System are unvaccinated patients.

On an encouraging note, there are no kids in the hospital system with Covid-19.

"I also know that — at least at this point in time — that 16% of our cases in Alabama remain in the population of 0 to 17 (years old), so that's still a significant contribution to cases," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

For all ages, health leaders warned about the holidays approaching. Landers said if people feel sick, they should opt out of gathering.

Another concern with the holidays approaching is the spreading omicron variant. Right now, Alabama doesn't have any recorded positive cases of that variant, but health leaders warn it's a matter of time.

Currently, 21 states have recorded the omicron variant.

In Alabama, 12 labs around the state do routine testing on a number of samples to pick up variants of concern. New data shows the vaccine and a booster will decrease your chance of hospitalization against the omicron variant, similar to what health experts saw with combating the delta variant.

"I think the important message here is that we still have efficacious vaccines against the variants that we've been dealing with, and more information to come on omicron, but no reason to say that, well, let's just don't get vaccinated," said Landers.

Right now, health leaders do not have reason to believe omicron is more severe than the delta variant.

Preventative measures remain the same: Wash your hands, wear a mask at the right times and get vaccinated.