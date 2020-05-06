Clear

North Alabama food bank holding on to steady supply during pandemic

The Executive director for the Food Bank of North Alabama told WAAY 31 they have already fed more people in 5 months than last year!

Posted: May 6, 2020 6:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Across the country, food banks have been struggling to keep up with unprecedented demand during this pandemic.
In North Alabama, food bank staffs said they're doing the best they can to still be able to provide to their communities as more people are faced with furloughs and job loss.

"It's really hard to compare it because we've never had anything quiet like this before," Shirley Schofield, the Executive Director for the North Alabama Food Bank, said.

Schofield has been working for the North Alabama food bank for six years. She said 5 months into 2020 - they've already fed more people than they usually do in a year.

"If you compare the number of meals we've been able to provide this year compared to a normal year it's over 400,000 more meals just in this year alone," she said.

Schofield said thanks to their partners and community support, they have been able to keep up with the demand.

She said there's been a steady need for food since the pandemic started, since kids are still out of school and many businesses are still waiting to fully reopen. But, she said some items are harder to get a hold of than others

"Some of the dry goods right now are still hard to come by from our regular grocery store partners and we understand that there's kind of been a run on some of the grocery stores by the public," she said.

Right now, she said they have enough supplies to continue to help the community - but she doesn't know how long that'll last

"I think we've got a pretty steady supply heading our way for the next month or so but after that its anyone's guess how it's really gonna play out," she said.

But, Schofield said they will figure out how to be there for as long as needed

"We will be in this for the long haul, we'll be here helping people throughout the economic and however the economy starts returning to normal we'll be here to help," she said.

Schofield said her team has also been working hard to stay safe and sanitized so they'd be able to stay open and continue to help out.

