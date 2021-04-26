North Alabama florists seeing increase in customers compared to when pandemic started

Florists are starting to see more customers come by compared to a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic started.

We spoke with a florist in Madison County about the increase in customers.

Jessa Harris is the manager at The Flower Shoppe of Providence. She says more people are coming into the store because they're not as worried about coronavirus.

They're seeing a steady stream of brides come in and ask questions.

Harris says they're also seeing more orders for proms, too, because students are able to get together this year.

Even though The Flower Shoppe has more customers coming in, coronavirus is still impacting shipments of flowers.

"My only concern is the availability of flowers because a lot of our other countries where we get our flowers from are shutting down due to COVID and they're not getting...like, I had a phone call this morning. Some of the flowers I've had on pre-book months ago, I'm not going to get after all," said Harris.

Harris said seeing customers come in everyday gives them hope that we're starting to get back to normal.