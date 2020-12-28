North Alabama first responders start receiving coronavirus vaccine

First responders in North Alabama have started getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The Lauderdale County sheriff and Cullman’s police and fire chief received their first doses on Monday.

This comes as health care officials warn things will get worse before they get better.

The state added more than 2,200 cases since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state close to 348,000.

More than 4,100 people have died from the virus, but more than 56% of all reported cases have recovered.

Hospitalizations in the state also skyrocketed to a new record number of inpatients. There are now more than 2,800 hospitalized patients with coronavirus across the state. That's 171 more patients since Sunday and almost 400 new patients since Christmas.

Coronavirus vaccinations will be administered in the state’s veterans homes, starting Tuesday. Read more here.

