North Alabama family finds a way to celebrate during coronavirus pandemic

With kids staying home because schools doors will continue to be closed, one family in North Alabama is staying positive by celebrating the big milestones in a child's life.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

"Kindergarten and second grade is a pretty big deal and we are going to miss out on that," said Shawna Champion, Connor’s mother.

Shawna Champion and her family are doing what they can to keep to a normal routine while school is closed.

"One thing that I miss about school is art," said Connor Champion, who just turned 8.

While practicing social distancing, it's hard to plan things, especially when it comes to celebrating a birthday.

"Yeah he was a little bummed that we didn’t get to go out or anything but you know we’re better safe here," said Shawna Champion.

Shawna Champion says that's when she got the idea to take this picture and post it to social media, to show how Connor celebrated his special day.

"Went and got him stuff to make a birthday cake here at home," said Shawna Champion.

The Champion family celebrated at home instead of their normal routine of heading out to a restaurant.

"Decorate my cake. We sang happy birthday and took a picture," said Connor.

A picture of a not so normal birthday, but a new normal for kids all across North Alabama.

"I knew that it would be a birthday he would never forget and most certainly I would never forget.”

