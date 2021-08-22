North Alabama expectant mother says other pregnant women should get vaccinated

Doctors and health leaders in Alabama are urging pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine now as the Delta variant rages on.

In August, UAB admitted 39 pregnant women, 10 of those women are currently in the ICU, 7 are on ventilators and 2 have died.

UAB says they were all un-vaccinated.

WAAY-31 spoke with an expecting mom on her concerns and the message she has for others.

"I can't imagine being separated from my family and especially a newborn, I just gave birth to. That is so heartbreaking and so awful," said Kelsey Hunt.

Kelsey Hunt is in her second trimester and she told us it's crucial to be vaccinated, if you can, right now.

Especially if you're pregnant.

"Because pregnant women are, relatively speaking, immunocompromised they tend to have a worse illness than you would expect for their age when they're pregnant," said Dr. Scott Harris.

Dr. Scott Harris is the state of Alabama's health officer.

He and other doctors across the state are pleading for pregnant women to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible.

He knows there's a lot of misconception out there on what the vaccine can do to your baby, but he wants to assure you, the vaccine helps​​ more than hurts.

"They do not cause harm to the baby and in fact, protect the baby at least somewhat, after being born because maternal antibodies can be on board at the time a baby is born to protect the baby as well," he said.

Hunt already had a high-risk pregnancy because she has PCOS, a hormonal disorder that can cause infertility.

She stayed in contact with her doctor and once they said it was okay for her to be vaccinated, she went for it.

Hunt says everything has been smooth sailing ever since and now, she's hoping others will do the same.

"I'm so glad because it's not just me anymore. I am growing something in me and I am growing a baby and I want to protect that baby as much as possible," said Hunt.

According to the CDC, only 23% of pregnant women across the country are vaccinated.