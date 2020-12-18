North Alabama counselor shares tips for beating the 'holiday blues'

Christmas is just one week away! The holidays bring a lot of joy and happiness to some, but also bring stress and anxiety for others.

The holidays are normally a time when families and loved ones come together, but this year, health officials are urging people not to travel because of the pandemic.

“We all had to cancel, obviously, our trips this year home," said Sarah Belanger.

Belanger's family reinvented the way they bring their family from all over the world together.

“My mother went ahead and bought board games, the same board game for everyone in the family, so that on specific holidays, we could kind of Zoom each other and play the same board game together," she said.

Belanger changed their traditions this year because she said it's too upsetting to compare it to previous years. Licensed counselor, Teresa Judy, agrees.

"Setting realistic expectations. During the holidays, we all want to be the, quote, ‘Hallmark family,’ and have everything perfect, and having everything just in its place, but realistically, we can’t do that," said Judy.

Other tips Judy suggests to get through the holiday blues are:

Exercising

Getting fresh air

Getting 7-8 hours of sleep

Starting a gratitude journal

Limit overeating and drinking

“We can do the holiday season different this year, and different is still okay," said Judy. "It may not be what we wanted it to be, but it still can be fun and joyful, and that’s what we need to remember.”

Judy also suggests you confide in someone and have a support system during the holidays, whether it be a counselor, a friend or a pastor.