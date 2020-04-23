Clear

North Alabama coroners confident recorded coronavirus deaths are accurate

Autopsy results in California shifts the timeline for when Coronavirus hit the U.S.

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 8:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

New autopsy results show the first US coronavirus deaths happened weeks before the previously known first death.

CNN reports from Northern California say a woman who died Feb. 6 had coronavirus. That's about 3 weeks before the previously understood first coronavirus-related death.

With a shifting timeline now on when coronavirus hit the U.S. WAAY 31 took our questions to local officials. Coroners from across the region said they are confident that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in their counties is accurate.

They said it would be nearly impossible to re-test old cases from months ago unless a forensic lab decides to re-test autopsy samples to determine if the cause of death was the coronavirus.

"With our numbers and data that we had we're just not showing any type of reflections of that for our area during the time period," Dr. Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County Coroner, said.

Berryhill said that's why he doesn't think were any coronavirus-related deaths before March. But, he said he can't rule out the possibility of one earlier.

"Their is always a possibility for pretty much anything on that aspect, but the likelihood and all the data and everything so far really makes it very unlikely," he said.

He said even if he did suspect there were coronavirus-related deaths before march - it would be nearly impossible to determine that now.

"Regaining access to the body and going through the the procedures, it's pretty much not possible, an X number of cases have been cremated and even if you could - the virus the ability to collect it and have it tested this far out is not possible," Berryhill said.

In the Shoals, Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said the same thing

"If they were buried, you would have to go to the court process, have the exhumed and have the families go through that ordeal, so i don't think that that would really help us in," Tucker said.

He said he's also confident they have an accurate number of reported deaths and said his office can look at how the virus spread to get an idea of where cases originated.

"If somebody let's say was positive let's say in November, well we wouldn't know that but again it's been an extended period of time since anyone possibly could have died from the coronavirus and no one else has become positive from their association with them so i'm pretty confident that we haven't had any that we missed," he said.

In Sand Mountain, the Dekalb County Coroner told WAAY 31 they can only test someone who's died if an autopsy was performed because in those cases samples would have been taken.But, those samples are held at forensic labs, so it would be up to state officials to say they want to re test the samples.

WAAY 31 also spoke with the Morgan County Coroner who said they're re-testing a few people who died within the last couple of weeks, who just may not have gotten tested for the virus when they were alive. They all had Coronavirus symptoms.

