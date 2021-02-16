North Alabama coronavirus vaccine sites announce plans for Wednesday

Winter weather causing dangerous road conditions in areas of North Alabama is impacting plans for coronavirus vaccine clinics.

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE

These clinics have announced plans for Wednesday. We’ll continue to update the list.

* Crestwood Medical Center's Vaccine Clinic will have a delayed opening on Wednesday, February 17. The clinic will open at 9:00 am. Anyone who had an appointment from 7:30-8:30 am will be contacted for a rescheduled time later in the day.

* Due the increase of inclement weather and icy roads, Helen Keller Hospital will be rescheduling the 2nd dose vaccinations that were scheduled for Wednesday, February 17th and Thursday, February 18th. If you have an appointment for Wednesday for your second dose, you will receive a call to reschedule your appointment for Friday, February 19th. If you have an appointment for Thursday for your second dose, you will receive a call to reschedule your appointment for Monday, February 22nd. Friday’s scheduled appointments will stay the same.

* Limestone County Health Department is closed for the remainder of Tuesday. It will open for business tomorrow on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8:00am, weather permitting. If you were schedule for your second (2nd) dose during our closure, you do not need to reschedule, you can walk-in for your second (2nd) dose anytime we are open. Be sure and bring your vaccine card. You have until 42 days after your first (1st) dose to get it.

* The Huntsville Hospital coronavirus vaccine clinic will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.

* In Lincoln County, there are no coronavirus vaccines or testing on Wednesday, at this time. The health department will be contacting individuals to reschedule the appointments.

* The Marshall County Health Department plans to open Wednesday. Due to weather closures earlier this week, the Marshall County Health Department will have extended hour vaccination clinics for all individuals who were not able to get their 2nd dose vaccination at their scheduled time. Clinic hours are planned from 7:30am to 5:30pm for Thursday and Friday of this week and Saturday from 8:00am-12:00pm.

Since other appointments are already scheduled for each of these days, those who missed their dose are encouraged to come between the hours of 3:00pm-5:30pm to cut down on waiting times for themselves and for all. If unable to come those times, you may come Saturday from 8:00am-12:00pm. As of now, those that are scheduled Wednesday for 2nd dose, plan to keep your appointment.