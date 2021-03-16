North Alabama coronavirus vaccine clinics closing Wednesday due to severe weather threat

County health departments and other North Alabama sites are choosing to either close or alter schedules Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

We’ll update this list as we learn more. If you’re not sure about the plan at your vaccine site, call before you go.

* Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccination Clinic in John Hunt Park will close at Noon Wednesday. All persons scheduled for vaccination on Wednesday afternoon may come ANY TIME on Thursday, March 18, or Friday, March 19. No appointment or phone call will be needed.

* The Athens-Limestone Hospital Vaccine Clinic will be closed Wednesday. All people with appointments on Wednesday should come at the same time on Thursday. All Thursday appointments will be honored, too. For questions, call 256-262-6188.

* The vaccine clinic at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens will be closed Wednesday. All people with appointments on Wednesday should come at the same time on Thursday. All Thursday appointments will be honored, too.

* The Colbert County Health Department is closed Wednesday.

* The Franklin County Health Department is closed Wednesday.

* The Jackson County Health Department is closed Wednesday. Patients with Wednesday appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccine will be contacted to reschedule their appointments.

* The Lauderdale County Health Department is closed Wednesday. Patients that have an appointment for the COVID Vaccine for Wednesday, March 17, will need to reschedule by calling 256-764-7453.

* The Lawrence County Health Department will be closed Wednesday.

* The Limestone County Health Department will be closed Wednesday.

* Lincoln County Health Department will not be giving vaccines Wednesday at the fairgrounds. People who had appointments then will be rescheduled for Friday, March 26.

* The Marshall County Health Department will be closed Wednesday. Anyone scheduled for a COVID vaccine Wednesday is being called to reschedule for Tuesday or Thursday. The times that you can come those two days will be 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* The Morgan County Health Department is closed Wednesday. Patients with appointments for coronavirus vaccine are asked to come Thursday afternoon.

