North Alabama companies donate more than $1.6 million on Giving Tuesday

Several North Alabama companies stepped up on Giving Tuesday to donate more than $1.6 million to nonprofit organizations.

The CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville, Melissa Thompson, said it is a donation that will allow the nonprofits to continue helping our community during what's been a tough year for everyone.

“Whenever we donate to nonprofits in this community, we’re creating the community that we want to see," Thompson said. "That’s what philanthropy is, it’s creating the community you want to see, that you want to live in and you want your families to be raised in, and so, whenever you donate to local nonprofits, you’re supporting the work they do to build a better community for all of us.”

Thompson said this shows the community will help one another even when times are tough.