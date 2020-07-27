North Alabama Red Cross needs blood donations

With the number of coronavirus recoveries on the rise, so is the need for healthy blood. The American Red Cross wants you to know it’s keeping you safe when you donate.

The North Alabama Red Cross is thankful people are coming to donate blood and is making sure they stay safe by screening people before coming inside, maintaining social distancing and having donors schedule appointments.

Khris Anderson, the Executive Director of North Alabama’s Red Cross chapter, said any donations help but they especially need donations from people who recovered from the coronavirus.

“Right now, our need for convalescent plasma has doubled and we are now, what we would call, in emergency shortage of convalescent plasma,” said Anderson.

The Red Cross will test all blood and plasma donations for coronavirus antibodies and will notify the donor the results to encourage them to donate in the future.

Anderson also said the current shortage highlights why the Red Cross always needs blood donations, even when it’s not an emergency or pandemic.

“The need for blood remains constant,” said Anderson. “People who have cancer, burn victims, trauma victims, blood disorders, there’s a long list of people that need and require blood transfusions, before COVID-19 and they’re going to continue to need blood after COVID-19.”

The American Red Cross is now giving donors $5 gift cards if they donate before the end of August.

If you would like to donate to the Red Cross, click here.