North Alabama Mazda Toyota employee tests positive for coronavirus

A Mazda Toyota employee tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The company says it learned about the case on June 11, and the employee will return to work upon approval from their healthcare provider.

Mazda Toyota says other employees were not impacted.

The company provided this statement to WAAY 31 on Monday:

“On June 11, we learned an MTM employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is following the guidelines received and will return to work upon approval of their healthcare provider. Due to 100% compliance and good practice of MTM’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures, no additional employees were impacted. The health and safety of our team members, business partners and community is a top priority. Our thoughts are with the affected employee and their family at this time.”