North Alabama mayors supporting whatever governor decides on coronavirus re-opening plan

Mayors said regardless of the decision - everyone should still follow social distancing guidelines

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 8:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth announced the Alabama Business Commission's plan to re-open businesses in Alabama.

The group recommends that restaurants, retail stores such as furniture clothing and book stores and close contact services such as barbershops,hair and nail salons re-open immediately with social distancing practices in place.
But, the Governor has to give the final approval before the plan could be put in place.

WAAY 31 spoke to North Alabama mayors on their reaction to this plan, and what they think that means for their communities The mayors said they were just learning about this plan around the same time we all were, but told WAAY 31 whatever the governor decides - they will support it. They also said regardless of her decision, you shouldn't stop following the guidelines to keep yourself safe.

"Dr. Harris and Governor Ivey and their staff will look over these recommendations thoroughly and will make the right decision," Mayor Tab Bowling, the mayor of Decatur, said

Decatur mayor Tab Bowling says he was just looking over Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth's recommendations to the Governor Kay Ivey when WAAY 31 spoke with him Friday.

He knows the governor won't make her decision next week at the earliest regarding the recommendations, but says whatever she decides, he'll support

"I believe that we'll feel comfortable with following their guidelines," Mayor Bowling said.

"We have found the governor's staff to be very communicative, very supportive of the balance we were trying to find between economic impact and health," Mayor Paul Finley, the mayor of the city of Madison, said.

Mayor Bowling, Finley and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Morgan, Madison and Limestone county Residents have done a good job at following the social distancing guidelines and the stay at home order, so, they have faith they'll continue to abide by whatever the governor decides.

"I do feel people are ready to work diligently to abide by the guidelines that have been given," Mayor Finley said.

The mayors told me regardless of that decision public safety is still a top priority and everyone should continue to be cautious no matter what happens.

"the analogy is that this is like a football game and we're at halftime and so we're gonna catch our breath and we're gonna enter into the second half, and maybe our strategy will be a little more different = but it might be more of a defensive strategy as we go into this second half," Mayor Bowling said.

City of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle sent WAAY 31 a statement saying they will also support the governor's decision, and believe she ensure whatever the decision is will be to ensure the safety of everyone. The Lieutenant Governor's full plan also lists businesses such as child care facilities and dentists offices re-opening May 1st.

