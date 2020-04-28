North Alabama Better Business Bureau offers free classes to explain Paycheck Protection Program

The North Alabama Better Business Bureau is offering free classes to explain the Paycheck Protection Program to small business owners.
The class is online. It takes around one hour to go through the five lessons.
If you’re interested in applying, click here.
