Nonprofit works to serve Alabama’s Latino community during the coronavirus pandemic

A non-profit organization in Montgomery is doing what it can to serve the Latino community during the pandemic, despite having less resources than other organizations around the state.

Hispanic Outreach Leadership and Action, or HOLA, provides resources and assistance to the Latino community in Alabama’s River Region.

"There is not much support for the Latino community from the point of view of food resources, income aid resources, for example, with electricity, all of this. There are fewer resources here than in the north, in Birmingham, Huntsville, so we're experiencing the same crisis but with fewer resources here," said Executive Director of HOLA Melissa Murrell.

Murrell says HOLA is the only organization serving the Latino community in the Montgomery area. They have increased their work during the pandemic as coronavirus has impacted many in this community.

"It's been very difficult for the Latino community here in Montgomery and surrounding areas regarding Covid because most of them work in essential jobs, they've been more exposed to the virus and have also seen unemployment that has laid off many people for at least a few months," Murrell said.

She says addressing the lack of information in Spanish regarding coronavirus in the area has been especially important.

"We have a scholarship from the Community Foundation in this area that has given us the opportunity to help translate information on all Covid resources that churches and organizations have so that information can be disseminated to those who speak Spanish," Murrell said.

HOLA’s office is currently closed due to coronavirus, but they are available to help online through Facebook, their website, or by phone: (334) 258-2871.