Non-profits in Madison raise money for families impacted by Coronavirus

The city of Madison and other local organizations are raising money for families who have been impacted by the Coronavirus.

At Dublin Park in Madison, local non-profits are coming together to create a "River of Hope," made up of rocks that are painted by the community.

Organizers say each rock that is painted, represents between $1-$20 in donations that will go straight to a family that's been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We wanted to create a way where people could come together to give voice to hope and support," said Elizabeth Brinton with Madison Visionary Partners.

Brinton helped organize the "River of Hope Project."

"Give them a way to help each other and support each other," said Brinton.

Brinton says if you donate to MVP, that money will go directly to a family in need and you will be able to decorate a rock that will be placed on a pathway that looks like a river in Dublin Park.

"When you go look, they will be talking about hope, about togetherness, talk about community, and some are just really funny pictures of a pig or a watermelon," said Brinton.

She says each weekend through July, a different non-profit will come out to decorate rocks, and volunteers are asked to wear masks.

"We need to maintain social distancing. We can't all rush out together," Brinton.

"Rock-painting is something that all ages can participate in and it's going to leave a lasting impression," said Jean Downs with American Legion.

Organizers say they want the "River of Hope" to be a reminder of when the community came together during a time of crisis.

"It'll be interesting to see ten, fifteen, twenty years from now, what people's memories are of this time because it's so unprecedented," said Downs.

Organizers tell WAAY 31 the final rocks of the project will be placed by July 14 and if you're interested in donating, click here.

The pathway was donated by the city of Madison and rocks were donated by French Mill Stone in Athens.