Non-essential businesses closing for three weeks

Local businesses that are considered "non-essential" are closing their doors, after a new health order mandated a three-week shut-down that started at 5 p.m.

WAAY 31 spoke with the owner of 4D Ultrasound Lady and she says during that three-week time period, she won't be making any money.

"We do elective ultrasounds, I tell mom's gender early at 14 weeks," said 4D Ultrasound Lady owner, Kailey Dozier.

Kailey Dozier and Regina Woodley own 4D Ultrasound Lady and A Nurturing Moment, a boutique for expecting moms.

They say when they heard a new Alabama health order is requiring all non-essential stores to close for three weeks,

they were concerned.

"So financially it's not going to be great for us. We of course will take a pretty big hit," said Dozier.

"Pregnancies don't stop and women are wanting their ultrasounds and they're having their babies and needing breast feeding supplies," said Owner of A Nurturing Moment, Regina Woodley.

Dozier says she is having to reschedule appointments.

"I've got probably 40 moms scheduled between now and April 18. They want to find out the gender and they want to see the face pictures," said Dozier.

Woodley says she now has to rely on her boutique website for sales.

"It's very worrisome because we still have to pay our rent," said Woodley.

Both Dozier and Woodley say they hope the health order isn't extended past April 17.

"We would definitely be struggling. A three-week break is a lot, to begin with, so I do not want to go past the three weeks. I don't even want to think about what that would be like," said Dozier.

"This is hard because it happened so quickly and we didn't have time to prepare," said Woodley.

Dozier says she hopes her store will reopen on April 18 and she hopes the women who had appointments here will come back.

The mandate says the non-essential stores will close to everyone except employees.