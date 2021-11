Madison City Schools will keep requiring masks for elementary and middle school students.

The district had expected to go mask optional Monday if the test positivity rate in Madison County remained under 5%. However, Friday's update shows Madison County's test positivity rate rose to 5.1%

That rate must be below 5% for two consecutive weeks to switch the policy to mask optional, according to the school district's new mask matrix.

High school students currently have a mask optional policy.