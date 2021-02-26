No-excuse absentee voting bill has support from Montgomery to Huntsville

Democratic State Rep. Laura Hall filed a bill in Montgomery that would get rid of the requirement that asked people to give an excuse to cast an absentee ballot.

In the last election year, we know a historic number of people voted and there was a large increase in the number of absentee voters due to fear of coronavirus.

WAAY 31 spoke with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, who's in support of this bill, on why it's so important this becomes law.

A record number of 38,000 people voted absentee in Madison County last year.

Secretary Merrill told us he's in support of the bill and even helped make Rep. Hall's argument stronger.

"Changing the time when absentee ballots can be open from noon until 7 a.m. each election day and also changing the period of time when absentee ballots can be returned," said Merrill.

Before, you had to check a box stating you have a physical illness or infirmity that prevented you from being able to come to the polls, to vote absentee. But, because of coronavirus, last year, Merrill secured an emergency rule to waive the excuse requirement.

"It just alleviates a stressor as it relates to trying to figure out 'am I going to be out of town on this day or will I be in the county?'" said Angela Curry.

Curry, who's the Executive Director of the group United Women of Color, hopes the bill pulls through as well. She, along with two other voter groups, helped many people understand how​ to fill out their absentee ballots.

On the other side, some think if the bill passes, it could promote voter fraud. Curry doesn't think so.

"No one wants to put themselves in a position where now, they're coming under punitive reaction from the law or breaking the law," she said.

Curry also believes without this measure, it opens up the possibility of voter suppression.

Whether someone has to work late and he or she wants to vote early or if coronavirus is still an issue, everyone will have a fair chance. That's exactly the message Merrill wants to let voters know.

"We have to make sure peoples' votes are protected and that their ballot will count for the candidate of their choice and we want them to be able to do that in a safe and secure environment," said Merrill.

An additional note in the bill includes allowing more​ staff at each site to help with the increased number of registered voters we've seen in the last year.

We've reached out to Rep. Hall to see when they may vote on the bill, and we're waiting to hear back.